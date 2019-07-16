The Hutchinson Junior Legion baseball team fell behind early Monday and couldn't recover in an 11-1 home loss to Delano.
Delano scored two runs in the first inning and four in the second for a 6-0 lead. Hutch posted a run in the bottom of the second, but Delano continued to roll with two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to win via 10-run rule.
Hutchinson next plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to face Providence Academy.
Delano Junior Legion 11, Hutchinson Junior Legion 1 (July 15)
Delano ... 240 23 - 11
Hutch .... 010 00 - 1