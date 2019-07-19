The season has been building to this coming week for the Hutchinson junior legion baseball team. Following more than two dozen regular season games, Hutch is set to begin its sub-state tournament this week.
Hutchinson closed the regular season Wednesday and subsequently submitted its votes for tournament seeding. Head coach Lee Kuhl wasn’t sure how the seeding would play out, especially because he didn’t know much about any of the other teams involved. The only other sub-state team that Hutch had played this season is New Ulm, which won via 10-run rule.
“The other teams, I really have no idea where they stand or where we fit in,” he said.
Following the vote, Hutchinson drew the No. 6 seed in the six-team bracket. It is scheduled to travel to No. 3 Worthington on Monday. Marshall and New Ulm each earned byes, while two Alexandria teams square off on Monday.
Win or lose, Hutchinson will travel to Marshall on Friday for the second day of the double-elimination tournament. A win on Friday would mean another game or two on Saturday, with Sunday marking the final day of the tournament.
Through Tuesday, Hutchinson had a 10-15 overall record, while Worthington touted a record of 18-10. Hutch was 2-5 in its last seven contests, while Worthington had lost four of its last five. Earlier in the season, Worthington went through a stretch where it won 12 of 13 games.
Top-seeded Marshall won 21 straight games to start the summer before going winless in its last six. New Ulm has won nine of its last 10 games, including winning a tournament in Alexandria.
However the bracket plays out, Kuhl has been happy with the progress that the team has made from the beginning of the summer.
“I think we’re playing generally better baseball,” he said. “We don’t have the depth … we were a little shorthanded at times, but I like the way the kids seem to be coming. They seem to be improving.”
One of the aspects where Kuhl has seen improvement is at the plate, where the development has been noticeable.
“Our numbers aren’t great, but … we’ve improved significantly,” Kuhl said. “Our strikeouts have dropped significantly, just putting balls in play. That’s been the significant improvement.”
With a rotating lineup of players based on availability, Kuhl has put players in different positions throughout the season to see where the best fit might be. With that in mind, he has been happy with how players have adapted to the different field positions.
“Our defense is pretty solid,” he said. “I think our defense has improved quite a bit also across the board.”
All of those improvements will be put to the test this week. Four of the five opponents in the tournament tout winning records, making for some tough competition to keep the season alive. Kuhl doesn’t want to look too far ahead when looking at other teams, but focus on their first game, wherever it is and whoever it’s against.
“We’re going to go and we’ll play one game at a time and see what happens,” he said. “We’re going to come and play hard and whatever happens, happens … we seem to still be able to play hard and keep playing and that’s all we can ask for.”