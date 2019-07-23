The Hutchinson junior legion baseball team rallied late to earn an 8-5 upset victory against Worthington in the first round of the Division I Outstate Sub-State South tournament Monday.
Hutch traveled to higher-seed Worthington and scored first with a run in the third inning, but Worthington responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Hutch scored twice in the fifth to take the lead, but Worthington again had an answer with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Trailing 5-3 going into the seventh inning, Hutchinson's offense opened up to score five runs and take the lead, in part due to a two-RBI double from Tyler Hart and a two-RBI single from Alex Prieve. Hutch held on to the lead in the bottom of the inning to earn the victory.
Prieve tossed a complete game for Hutch, allowing just one earned run. Colin Nagel had a home run and two walks, and Hutch tallied four doubles and six walks.
“Basically, real sound overall,” head coach Lee Kuhl said. “We did kick the ball around a little bit … but (Prieve) kept his composure and did an excellent job of throwing strikes. Seven innings, one walk and no strikeouts so we obviously made some plays behind him but we also had a few errors. It didn't faze him and he basically kept battling out there. And our guys kept battling and played through adversity at times, and ended up putting a seven-inning win together.”
Hutchinson next plays against New Ulm in Marshall at 2:30 p.m. Friday. New Ulm (19-7) defeated Hutch 14-2 earlier this season.
“I think we had seven errors in the first two innings, so it was pretty much over before we got started,” Kuhl said of their previous meeting. “Obviously, in order for us to compete against them, we're going to have to give ourselves a chance and make some plays in the field and see what happens after that.”
With a victory, Hutch would advance to play at noon Saturday. A loss would move Hutch to the loser's bracket to play an elimination game at 7:30 p.m. Friday. All remaining games are played in Marshall.
#6 Hutchinson Junior Legion 8, #3 Worthington Junior Legion 5 (Sub-State tourney @ Worthington, July 22)
Hutch ... 001 020 5 - 8
Worth ... 002 030 0 - 5
Hutch stats
Batting - T. Hart 1-4, R, 2RBI; J. Kuttner 0-2, R, 2BB; J. Olmscheid 0-3, RBI, BB; I. Starke 1-4; A. Prieve 3-4, R, 2RBI; M. Einck 1-3, R; O. Weisenberger 0-2, R, RBI; Unknown 1-3, R, RBI; C. Nagel 1-1, 2R, RBI, 2BB
2B - Hart, Starke, Einck, Unknown; HR - Nagel
Pitching - A. Prieve (W) 7IP-8H-5R-1ER-1BB-0K