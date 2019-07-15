The Hutchinson junior legion baseball team traveled to play a weekend tournament in Minnewaska, as earned one win and a pair of losses.
Hutch first defeated New London-Spicer 10-1, with a strong pitching performance from Alex Prieve. Prieve allowed just one earned run in a complete game on the mound, striking out seven, and added two hits and three RBIs at the plate.
The second contest saw Hutch shutout, falling 10-0 to Willmar. It mustered just four hits, three of which came from the bat of Tyler Hart. The final contest of the weekend was a 12-6 defeat to Roseville, which saw Hutch put into a hole early that it couldn't recover from.
Hutchinson next plays at 5 p.m. Monday when it hosts Delano.
Hutchinson Jr. Legion 10, New London-Spicer 1 (July 13-14,@ Minnewaska tourney)
Hutch stats
Batting - Olmscheid 1-4, R, 2RBI, BB; Hart 1-3, 2R, 2BB; Kuttner 1-4, R, 2RBI, BB; Einck 1-2, R, 2RBI, BB; Hansen 1-1, R; Prieve 2-5, 3RBI; Starke 0-2, R, BB; Ketcher 0-2; Dettman 3-4, 2R, RBI, BB; Wiesenberger 0-3, BB; Corrow 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Walser 0-1
Pitching - Prieve (W) 7IP-5H-1R-1ER-3BB-7K
Willmar Jr. Legion 15, Hutchinson Jr. Legion 0 (July 13-14, @ Minnewaska tourney)
Hutch stats
Batting - Olmscheid 0-1, BB; Walser 0-1; Hart 3-3; Kuttner 0-3; Prieve 0-2; Dettman 0-1; Bode 0-1; Starke 1-1, BB; Ketcher 0-2; Wiesenberger 0-2; Hansen 0-1, BB
Pitching - Kuttner 2IP-2H-5R-5ER-5BB-0K; Bode 1IP-3H-5R-5ER-2BB-0K; Corrow 0.2IP-2H-5R-5ER-4BB-1K; Hansen 0.1IP-2H-2R-1ER-0BB-0K
Roseville Jr. Legion 12, Hutchinson Jr. Legion 6 (July 13-14, @ Minnewaska tourney)
Hutch stats
Batting - Olmscheid 0-3, R, BB; Hart 2-3, 2R, BB; Kuttner 3-4, R; Einck 2-3, R, 2RBI, BB; Prieve 1-4, R, 2RBI; Starke 1-3, 2RBI, BB; Dettman 0-2, BB; Wiesenberger 0-2; Walser 0-1; Hansen 0-1; Corrow 0-2
Pitching - Hart (L) 0IP-5H-6R-6ER-3BB-0K; Wiesenberger 4.2IP-6H-5R-3ER-5BB-2K; Olmscheid 1.1IP-1H-1R-1ER-2BB-0K; Einck 1IP-1H-0R-0ER-0BB-1K