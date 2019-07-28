The Hutchinson junior legion baseball team's season came to an end Friday following a pair of losses in its sub-state tournament.
Hutch suffered a blowout loss to New Ulm in Friday's first contest, falling 22-3. New Ulm scored five runs in the first inning and six in the second to take an 11-0 lead. Hutch managed three runs in the third inning, but New Ulm posted eight runs in the bottom half of the inning and three more in the fourth to put the game away.
Hutch issued 14 walks and suffered from six errors. Owen Weisenberger had two hits, including a double, and Javan Olmscheid had two RBIs.
The second contest pitted Hutch against Alexandria Black. Alexandria scored four runs in the third inning and one more in the fourth for a 5-0 lead. Neither team scored another run the rest of the way, eliminating Hutch from the tournament.
Tyler Hart and Jon Kuttner each had two hits for Hutch, and Hart pitched four shutout innings in relief on the mound.
New Ulm Jr. Legion 22, Hutchinson Jr. Legion 3 (Sub-state tourney @ Marshall, July 26)
Hutch ... 003 00 - 3
N.U. ..... 568 3x - 22
Hutch stats
Batting - Hart 0-3; Kuttner 1-2, R, HBP; Olmscheid 1-3, 2RBI; Starke 0-3; Prieve 1-2; Dettman 0-2; Hansen 0-1, R, BB; Weisenberger 2-2, R; Wortz 0-1; Corrow 0-0, BB
2B - Weisenberger
Pitching - Starke (L) 0.1IP-2H-5R-5ER-6BB-0K; Corrow 1IP-5H-6R-3ER-2BB-0K; Hansen 0.2IP-0H-0R-0ER-0BB-0K; Wortz 1IP-4H-8R-3ER-3BB-0K; Olmscheid 0.1IP-1H-3R-3ER-3BB-0K; Hart 0.2IP-1H-0R-0ER-0BB-0K
Alexandria Black Jr. Legion 5, Hutchinson Jr. Legion 0 (Sub-state tourney @ Marshall, July 26)
Alex ..... 004 100 0 - 5
Hutch ... 000 000 0 - 0
Hutch stats
Batting - Hart 2-3; Kuttner 2-2, BB; Olmscheid 0-3; Prieve 1-3; Weisenberger 0-3; Starke 1-3; Hansen 0-3; Dettman 0-3; Corrow 0-1; Wortz 0-2
Pitching - Weisenberger (L) 3IP-3H-5R-1ER-6BB-1K; Hart 4IP-2H-0R-0ER-1BB-0K