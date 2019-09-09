Balls were flying all over Roberts Park in Hutchinson Saturday during United Way of McLeod County's Kickin' It for McLeod County kickball tournament.
This first-time event raised money toward United Way's activity scholarships for McLeod County students. The scholarships help cover costs for students in grades 5-8 so they have the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities.
"This program first started in 2015," said Hannah Tjoflat, executive director of United Way of McLeod County. "We've given out more than 200 scholarships."
The tournament attracted 10 teams, including several that were sponsored by local businesses. Tjoflat called the tournament a success.
"As the day went on, things got more and more competitive, which is really fun. It adds a fun element to things," she said. "We went from pool play down to a consolation bracket and a champion bracket, and the champions of the whole tournament were the Kickballers."
Thanks to donations from local businesses, the cost of the event was relatively low, which meant more to go to scholarships.
Although there is no set date and time yet, Tjoflat said that there will definitely be another kickball tournament next fall. Several teams have already stated they plan to return.