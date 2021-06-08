Emma Kraft, a 2018 Hutchinson graduate, is well on her way to becoming one of the top women golfers in Augsburg University history.
After three seasons and 31 rounds at Augsburg, Kraft, a junior, boasts an 87.00 career stroke average, putting her second in the all-time Augsburg record book, behind the 86.53 average set by Marisa Navarro (2003-07).
Although it was a shortened season for Augsburg with only four competitions, and the team itself is incomplete, with only two varsity players, Kraft pushed on to lead the Auggies.
At the MIAC Championship, Kraft shot a three-day total of 250 (84-86-80) at Emerald Greens Golf Course in Hastings to take 29th place out of 44 golfers. Her score tied the Augsburg women’s golf record for a 54-hole tournament score.
With one season left to play, Kraft has a chance to continue leaving her mark with the Auggies.