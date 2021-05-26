Lexi Kucera had an immediate impact in her freshman season as a Division I athlete with the University of Nebraska women’s swimming and diving team.
It was a short season for the Huskers, who finished 1-3 in duals. But Kucera, a Hutchinson High School graduate, made the most of her opportunities. She claimed five top-five finishes, including a second-place showing in the 100 fly and a third-place showing in the 50 freestyle against Illinois.
She also opened the season with a second-place time in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 butterfly against Iowa. Her career-best times were 23.49 in the 50 freestyle, 50.11 in the 100 freestyle, and 54.77 in the butterfly.
At the Big 10 Championship Kucera helped the Huskers to a seventh-place finish out of 13 teams, the team’s best since it joined the conference in 2011. She tied for 23rd in the 100 freestyle to score 1.5 points for her team, and played an important role in the 200 medley, 400 medley, 200 free, 400 free and 800 free relays that combined for 216 points.
Kucera was also a member of the 2021 Tom Osborne Citizenship Team, which recognizes service to the community by Nebraska athletics. To earn a spot on the team, student-athletes had to complete at least six community service/leadership projects in the academic calendar year and remain in good academic standing.