For a sixth consecutive season, Hutchinson’s girls lacrosse players can call themselves conference champions. Following a 7-6 overtime loss to Delano Thursday, however, they’ll have to share this year’s Wright County Conference title with two other teams.
There were mixed emotions last week as the Tigers wrapped up their regular season with an 8-5 overall record, and 4-1 in the WCC. They were disappointed following the tough loss to Delano, which was also the team’s third straight loss to end the regular season. But they were also proud of what they had accomplished, including an eight-game winning streak and a share of that conference title.
“It means a lot to us that we were all able to work together and accomplish it all together, being able to share it all and be proud of everyone that has worked to accomplish it,” senior Ellie Petersen said.
“It’s something to be proud of,” head coach Randy Seifert said. “We had a good season overall.”
Making this year’s conference title all the more special for the Tigers is that they did it despite having lost the top scorer in the state last year, Maddie Seifert.
After leading the Tigers in scoring for three straight years (not including 2020, when the season was canceled), Maddie graduated in 2021 and the Tigers had to restructure their offense. Rather than depending on one dominant player, the Tigers this year spread things out and relied on gritty play to get the job done. The team outscored opponents 153-83 and had numerous offensive contributors, including Ellie Petersen and Hannah Peterson, who led the team in points with 58 and 46, respectively. Overall, the Tigers had 15 girls score goals and earn points.
“We had a lot of people who didn’t play varsity last year step up, and that really helped,” sophomore Hannah Peterson said. “Working together, working on getting better, getting our shots harder, working on dodging, just improving every practice and working our hardest has really helped make our offense a lot stronger.”
Winning draw control has also big factor in the team’s success this year, according to coach Seifert, and junior Ellie Ketcher has been a big part of that.
Winning draws was the team’s plan to gain an advantage over Delano last week, and they did so. Unfortunately it wasn’t quite enough. Scoring went up and down as Ketcher struck first for Hutch, followed by two straight Delano goals. Ellie Petersen and Hannah Peterson scored twice more in the first half to give Hutch a 3-2 lead at the break, but Delano tied the game up right away at the start of the second half. Hannah scored again, followed by two more Delano goals and then a goal by Averie McGill to make it a 5-5 game.
The score remained tied until the final minutes. Hutchinson was penalized with a yellow card, and Delano took advantage by scoring its sixth goal of the game on a free shot with 1:12 remaining. With time running out, Ellie Petersen tied things up with her second goal of the night and less than one minute to play. That forced overtime, but after winning the draw, Hutch turned the ball over and Delano netted the game-winner in the final seconds of the first OT half.
“The big difference was turnovers. If we could have controlled the ball a little better with less turnovers, that was the name of the game there,” Seifert said. “We turned the ball over at the end, and we saw what happened there.”
It was Hutch’s first conference loss since 2018, and it meant sharing this year’s conference title with Delano and Southwest Christian. It’s not the first time Hutchinson has shared a conference title, though, as they did so in 2018 and 2016.
With the regular season behind them, the Tigers now turn their attention to the Section 2 playoffs. They’d like to make it back to the section semifinals again, which they did last year for the first time in program history. To do that, however, they’ll likely have to get past Holy Family Catholic in the playoff opener, and then Chaska, a team they lost to 17-16 earlier in May.
“We have to mentally reset,” coach Seifert said about the team preparing for playoffs. “We had these loses in a row, so we’re in a mental state that’s not really good right now, so we have to definitely reset.”
The sections started Tuesday, and if the Tigers won their opener they’ll be in the quarterfinal Thursday at the high seed. If they can win that, the semifinals are June 6, followed by the finals June 8. It’s not an easy road, with only one class for all lacrosse teams in the state. But the Tigers are ready to dive in head first.
“We just want to make it as far as we can as a team, and we’ll keep working as a team to accomplish everything together,” Ellie Petersen said.