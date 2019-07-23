A strong finish to the regular season has the Hutchinson Legion baseball team feeling good heading into this week's Sub-State 15 tournament.
“I told the guys it doesn't matter how you do in the regular season, it's how you end the season,” manager Kyle Messner said. “We're hitting the ball very well and playing good defense, and that's what you want going into the sub-state (tournament) is that momentum. Hopefully we can continue with that.”
Hutch began the season 4-0 before suffering a nine-game losing streak. The 96ers have picked up the pace lately, though, winning four of their last six games. In those four wins, Hutch combined to post 48 runs.
One of those was a 13-3 drubbing of Delano, Hutchinson's first round opponent in the sub-state tourney. No. 2 seed Delano defeated No. 7 Hutch in two other meetings this season, winning 5-4 and 7-2. The two foes square off at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Waconia.
“They got some talent, they got some good hitters,” Messner said. “But like I told the guys, right now we're 0-0. It's a new season and anybody can win the game.”
Center fielder Tyler Schiller and utility player Brockton Jordahl will be absent from Wednesday's contest, though Messner believes Schiller will be available on Thursday.
Win or lose, Hutchinson plays again at 10 a.m. Thursday in either Waconia or Hamburg. The tourney's top seed was awarded to Buffalo, which bested Hutch 8-2 in late June. Willmar, which beat Hutch 8-3 last week, earned the No. 3 seed, followed by Waconia. Marshall, Cold Spring and Cokato round out the seeds.
“We faced Buffalo during the regular season, they're a good team overall. They have hitters, good defense, good pitching. That's why they're the No. 1 seed,” Messner said. “(The seeding) doesn't matter, I don't think. If you're one through eight, it's luck of the draw. And if you have a good game and play good defense, a team could have one or two errors and it could break it open there.”
Offense propels 96ers in Princeton
The hot temperatures brought hot bats for Hutchinson this past weekend. The 96ers closed the regular season by winning two out of three games at a tournament in Princeton.
Hutch opened the tournament against Grand Rapids on Saturday, which scored three runs in the first inning for an early lead. The 96ers trailed 4-2 before Grand Rapids posted two runs in the fifth and five runs in the sixth to win 11-2.
The 96ers led Princeton 3-1 in their second game until giving up five runs in the fourth inning. Hutchinson's offense kicked into gear from there, scoring eight unanswered runs to win 11-6. Five 96ers had a double in the game, and six had multiple hits. Billy Marquardt and Ryan Tollefson each had three hits and Zach Kuseske scored three runs while pitching a complete game.
The offense continued to roll in the final game Sunday against Fridley, opening with five runs in the first inning. Hutch led 7-3 going into the fifth inning and pounded out seven more runs to win 14-3. Hutch had nine walks to go with five hits and three hit batters. Ethan Beffert had four RBIs for a total of eight for the weekend, and Jon Kuttner scored three runs.
Grand Rapids Legion 11, Hutch Legion 96ers 2 (@ Princeton Tourney, July 20)
Hutch ... 000 200 0 - 2
G.R. ..... 301 025 x - 11
Hutch stats
Batting - Billy Marquardt 0-3, BB; Jon Kuttner 0-3; Lane Glaser 1-3, R; Dan Van De Steeg 0-2, R, BB; Ethan Beffert 1-3, 2RBI; Zach Kuseske 1-3; Ryan Tollefson 0-3; Jake Schumann 0-2; Alex Prieve 0-3; Totals - 3-25, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB, 1K
2B - Beffert
Pitching - Lane Glaser (L) 5.2IP; Billy Marquardt 0.1IP
Hutchinson Legion 96ers 11, Princeton Legion 6 (@ Princeton Tourney, July 21)
Hutch ... 010 225 1 - 11
Prince ... 001 500 0 - 6
Hutch stats
Batting - Billy Marquardt 3-5, R, SB; Jon Kuttner 1-4, R, 2RBI; Lane Glaser 1-4, R, RBI; Dan Van De Steeg 2-4, 2R, 2RBI; Ethan Beffert 0-3, 2RBI; Zach Kuseske 2-4, 3R; Ryan Tollefson 3-4, R, 2RBI; Jake Schumann 2-4, R; Alex Prieve 2-4, R, RBI, SB; Totals - 16-36, 11R, 10RBI, 0BB, 2K
2B - Kuttner, Glaser, Van De Steeg, Kuseske, Tollefson
Pitching - Zach Kuseske (W) 7IP-9H-6R-6ER-2BB-10K
Hutchinson Legion 96ers 14, Fridley Legion 3 (July 21)
Hutch .... 520 07 - 14
Fridley ... 003 00 - 3
Hutch stats
Batting - Billy Marquardt 0-3, 2R, 2BB; Jon Kuttner 1-2, 3R, RBI, 2HBP; Lane Glaser 1-2, 2R, 2RBI; Dan Van De Steeg 0-2, 2R, 2BB; Ethan Beffert 1-2, 2R, 4RBI, 2BB; Zach Kuseske 0-3, RBI; Ryan Tollefson 0-3, R, RBI, HBP; Jake Schumann 0-1, R, RBI, 3BB; Alex Prieve 2-2, R, 2RBI; Totals - 5-20, 14R, 12RBI, 9BB, 2K
2B - Beffert
Pitching - Dan Van De Steeg (W) 3IP-2H-3R-3ER-1BB-0K; Ryan Tollefson 2IP-2H-0R-0ER-0BB-1K