The Hutchinson legion baseball team continued its recent form Monday with a 13-3 home blowout victory against Delano. It’s the second consecutive 10-run victory following a nine-game losing streak.
The two teams were tied 3-3 until the bottom of the fourth inning, when the 96ers reeled off four runs. Hutch added three more runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to end the game with 10 unanswered runs.
Hutch produced 15 hits as a team, including three from Tyler Schiller, Dan Van De Steeg and Zach Kuseske. Schiller had four RBIs, and Van De Steeg added three RBIs while pitching a complete game on the mound.
Hutchinson next plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Willmar.
Hutchinson Legion 96ers 13, Delano Legion 3 (July 15)
Delano ... 011 100 — 3
Hutch .... 012 433 — 13