The Hutchinson legion baseball team was clicking on all cylinders Thursday night. The 96ers scored the second-most runs of the season on their way to a 10-0 home victory against Breck.
While the bats were holding up their end, it was pitcher Lane Glaser who had the best night of all. Glaser faced 18 batters and retired all 18 batters in order, securing a six-inning perfect game.
Everyone helped,” Glaser said. “Zach Kuseske played a lot of good 'D' at shortstop, a lot of good plays in the field. All around, a really good game by us.”
“Lane threw well,” manager Kyle Messner said. “He got ahead of the batters right away, first pitch strikes, which is key. Our defense played great. Zach (Kuseske) … had a heck of a game at short, made some great plays. And that always helps, pitchers not always relying on striking everybody out when you can rely on your defense to make the plays.”
Hutch inched out to a lead with a run in both the first and second innings. It opened up the game a little more with two more runs in the fifth, courtesy of a two RBI double from Ethan Beffert. Two more runs were added with one swing in the sixth inning when Brockton Jordahl, batting in the ninth spot in the order, pounded a home run over the left field wall.
“I was just hoping that I didn't do what I did last at bat, and nub one right back to the pitcher,” Jordahl said. “He piped that last one, and I'm like 'If he does that again I'm hitting this ball really hard.'”
When he got his pitch to hit, Jordahl put on a hard swing and hoped he'd hit the ball enough to send it over the fence.
“I was wishing it out,” he said, “I didn't think it was going to be out right away. I thought I got a little under it, but it went out and I'm happy about it.”
The 96ers kept the inning rolling with four more runs to end the game after six innings, sealing Glaser's perfect game and the victory for Hutch. The 10 runs scored was as many as the 96ers had scored in their previous five games combined.
“That's the first time we've put up a big number in the runs column,” Glaser said. “We haven't scored more than four or five in awhile. Putting up 10 on a team is always a good thing, hopefully we can get the bats going and stay hot here.”
Due to a pair of rainouts, it was the first contest that Hutch had played in almost two weeks. Messner hopes that that break was just what the team needed to get back to its winning ways.
“Sometimes you come back rejuvenated and stuff like that, hopefully we get this win and score some runs. That's what we've been lacking in, runs. So that's good to see.”
The win also ended a nine-game losing streak for Hutchinson, dating back to June 15.
“(Winning) cheers these guys up,” Messner said. “You can tell that their heads are down and their playing's not as good as it should be because it's not fun losing, and after so many times it's just frustrating. But this will hopefully get a spark going and will continue into next week.”
Hutch stays home for a pair of games next week. It hosts Delano at 7 p.m. Monday and Willmar at 7 p.m. Tuesday before heading to the Princeton tournament next weekend. Its sub-state tournament begins the following Wednesday, July 24.
Hutchinson Legion 96ers 10, Breck Legion 0 (July 11)
Breck ... 000 000 - 0
Hutch ... 110 026 - 10