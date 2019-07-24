The Hutchinson legion baseball team couldn't get its offense in gear Wednesday, as it dropped its playoff opener 2-0 to Delano in Waconia.
“We saw a pretty good arm,” Dan Van De Steeg said. “Max Otto … in school ball this year he kind of rocked us, and he kind of did it again, only (allowing) four hits. I feel like we could have did a little better at the plate, but I thought overall it was okay.”
Van De Steeg started on the mound for Hutch, and fought through a bases-loaded, nobody out situation in the third inning without allowing a run.
“That was huge,” head coach Kyle Messner said, “and we needed to come back there. We had some opportunities, just couldn't get anybody in.”
Delano loaded the bases again in the fourth inning, and this time pushed a pair of runs across to take a 2-0 lead. Hutch put runners on base in each of the final three innings but couldn't get any of them home, as the 96ers suffered their third loss of the season to Delano. Their four hits were nearly matched by their errors, which Messner saw as costly.
“We had three errors,” he said. “We just can't have any errors against a good team like that.”
The loss sends Hutch to the loser's bracket, where it will play again at 10 a.m. Thursday in Hamburg against either Willmar or Cold Spring. Messner plans on pitching Lane Glaser in the contest, and a victory would give Hutchinson a second contest of the day at 4 p.m. in Waconia, further testing the pitching staff.
“We just have to piece some pitchers together, but I think we can do it,” Messner said. “We just got to get some more hits.”
Even with their backs against the wall, Van De Steeg is not convinced that their postseason is nearning and end.
“It's all about pitching, if we have enough arms or not. We're going to have to have some guys step up to do that, but I don't think we're out yet. Not yet.”
Delano Legion 2, Hutchinson Legion 96ers 0 (Substate tourney @ Waconia, July 24)
Hutch .... 000 000 0 - 0
Delano ... 000 200 x - 2