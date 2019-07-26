The Hutchinson legion baseball team couldn’t get in gear this week, as it lost both of its Sub-State 15 games to be eliminated from the tournament.
“This whole tournament, there’s some really good teams,” head coach Kyle Messner said. “You just never know … but overall we played well, I thought.”
The 96ers played their first sub-state game Wednesday against Delano in Waconia. The game was tight throughout, but Hutch’s offense couldn’t get in gear in a 2-0 loss.
“We saw a pretty good arm,” Dan Van De Steeg said. “Max Otto … in school ball this year he kind of rocked us, and he kind of did it again, only (allowing) four hits. I feel like we could have did a little better at the plate, but I thought overall it was OK.”
Van De Steeg started on the mound for Hutch and fought through a bases-loaded, nobody-out situation in the third inning without allowing a run.
“That was huge,” Messner said, “and we needed to come back there. We had some opportunities, just couldn’t get anybody in.”
Delano loaded the bases again in the fourth inning and pushed a pair of runs across to take a 2-0 lead. Hutch put runners on base in each of the final three innings but couldn’t get any of them home, as the 96ers suffered their third loss of the season to Delano. Their four hits were nearly matched by their errors, which Messner saw as costly.
“We had three errors,” he said. “We just can’t have any errors against a good team like that.”
The loss sent Hutch to the losers bracket, where it played again Thursday in Hamburg and lost 5-4 to Cold Spring.
“We had chances once again with guys on base on second and third,” Messner said. “You’ve got to take advantage of those opportunities and we just didn’t today. Cold Spring was tough. They threw a guy, he threw pretty good, really mixed it up and stuff like that and kept us off balance. We just couldn’t get more runs than they did and we ended up losing. It was a good game though.”
Cold Spring scored two runs in the first inning for an early lead, but Hutch scored a run in both the second and third innings to tie the game. The 96ers briefly took a 4-2 lead with two runs in the fifth, but Cold Spring responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning. The game remained tied at four until a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Cold Spring a walk-off victory.
“We played solid defense,” Messner said, “but we just got to score more runs than they do and we didn’t do that today, and unfortunately our season is done.”
Van De Steeg had a pair of hits and Billy Marquardt pounded a triple and scored a run. The 96ers end the season with an 8-13 overall record.
“Overall the kids worked hard,” Messner said. “They had great attitidues and they’re fun to coach. As disappointing as it is … hopefully we can do better next year and go from there.”
Delano Legion 2, Hutchinson Legion 96ers 0 (Substate tourney @ Waconia, July 24)
Hutch .... 000 000 0 — 0
Delano ... 000 200 x — 2
Hutch stats
Batting - Billy Marquardt 0-4; Lane Glaser 2-4; Tyler Schiller 0-3; Dan Van De Steeg 0-2; Ethan Beffert 0-3; Zach Kuseske 0-3; Ryan Tollefson 1-3; Ty Glaser 2-3; Jake Schumann 0-1; Totals — 5-26, 0R, 0RBI, 0BB, 5K
2B — Glaser
Pitching - Dan Van De Steeg (L) 4.2IP-7H-2R-2ER-2BB-5K; Zach Kuseske 1.1IP-1H-0R-0ER-0BB-0K
Cold Spring Legion 5, Hutch Legion 96ers 4 (Substate tourney @ Hamburg, July 25)
Hutch ... 011 020 0 — 4
C.S. ..... 200 020 1 — 5
Hutch stats
Batting - Billy Marquardt 1-2, R, SB; Lane Glaser 1-3, R, RBI; Tyler Schiller 0-4, RBI; Dan Van De Steeg 2-3, R; Ethan Beffert 0-3; Zach Kuseske 1-2; Ty Glaser 0-3; Ryan Tollefson 0-2; Jake Schumann 0-2, R; Totals — 5-24, 4R, 2RBI, 0BB, 0K
3B — Marquardt
Pitching - Lane Glaser (L) 6IP-5H-5R-4ER-3BB-2K; Ty Glaser 1IP-0H-0R-0ER-0BB-0K