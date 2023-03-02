Lindsay Whalen

Hutchinson High School alum Lindsay Whalen spoke to hundreds of fans at during a 2018 program to dedicate the school's new gym in her honor. On Thursday, Whalen announced her resignation, after five seasons, as women's basketball coach at the University of Minnesota.

 FILE PHOTO

University of Minnesota women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen announced today she has stepped down.

Whalen, a Hutchinson native, said that coaching at Minnesota had been "an honor of a lifetime," but that now was the right time to leave the program whose reins she took in 2018.

