University of Minnesota women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen announced today she has stepped down.
Whalen, a Hutchinson native, said that coaching at Minnesota had been "an honor of a lifetime," but that now was the right time to leave the program whose reins she took in 2018.
Whalen will stay on as a special assistant to the athletics director, according to a news release, in which Athletics Director Mark Coyle said that the coach's departure was a joint decision.
"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Lindsay," Coyle said. "I want to thank Lindsay for her hard work and dedication as a player and as the head coach of our women's basketball program. She is one of the greatest alums and ambassadors this university has ever produced and her legacy of being a Minnesota icon is etched in stone."
Whalen compiled a 71-76 record during five seasons at Minnesota, where she played from 2000-2004 and was the program's first three-time All-Amercan in school history. She led the Gophers to the only Final Four in program history.
"I want to thank Mark and the university for giving me the opportunity to lead this program five years ago," Whalen said. "I am grateful for my assistant coaches and staff and want to thank them for everything they did for our student-athletes during the last five years. We did things the right way and created a lot of memories, but now is the right time for me to step aside and return to being a proud alum. I look forward to supporting and cheering on the next head coach."
Whalen's last game as coach was Wednesday, when the Gophers lost to Penn State 72-67 in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament, played at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Gophers fell behind 21-3 to start the game but came roaring back to tie the game in the fourth quarter before losing.
The Gophers never finished above .500 in Big Ten Conference play during Whalen's five seasons as coach, their best mark being her first season as coach when the posted a 9-9 record and finished sixth in the conference.
Whalen's basketball career started in Hutchinson, where she was a star for the Tigers high school team. She went on to the University of Minnesota, then played in the WNBA, where she won four five league championships with the Minnesota Lynx.