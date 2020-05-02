Andy Rostberg has been around the Hutchinson Tigers football team for basically his whole life. Rostberg has coached the team for the last 21 years, but he also grew up watching the Tigers as his father, Grady Rostberg, coached, and then he played under his father to help the team win state titles in 1983 and 1984.
He saw the program rise to prominence in the 1970s and 80s with players such as Stan Sytsma, Jeff Kosek and the Lenz family that had brothers Paul, Brian and Craig. Rostberg admitted that he left off some names, but those teams in the 1970s and early 1980s were trailblazers and put Hutch football on the map.
“Then from ’90 on, they carried on that tradition,” Rostberg said.
“There was a lot of great ones that I watched play in the '70s and early '80s,” Rostberg also said. “A lot of really good players that could play today. They were that good.”
In the past 50 years, that tradition has led to 23 section titles, seven state final appearances and five championships. During all that time, school records have been set and then broken again as each new generation works to leave its mark. The Leader took a look back at the players and seasons that made Hutchinson football history.
Davis, Swift lead rushers
As most Tigers football fans know, smash-mouth, run-first football is at the core of Hutchinson’s tradition, and the program has seen some stellar rushers through the years. But leading them all with 4,001 career yards is Chris Davis, who played from 1996 to 1998 and helped the team win its third state title in 1998. He also ranks second in career touchdowns with 59 and is fifth all-time with 26 touchdowns in a single season.
“He was something,” Rostberg said.
Davis was a pure tailback for the Tigers during his time, but another player who shows up often on the records list is Nathan Swift.
Swift is the leader in career rushing touchdowns with 63, and he’s second in career rushing with 3,675 yards. He’s also the team’s single-season rushing leader with 2,410 yards in 2003, his senior year when the team took second in state. He played wideout as a sophomore and split time between wideout and tailback as a junior. As a senior, Swift was a full-time back and went on to score 30 touchdowns that season to be named Minnesota’s Mr. Football.
“With Nathan, set aside his speed and athletic ability, which was second to none,” Rostberg said. “He was extremely competitive, and he's one of the most durable players we've ever had here. Then you take competitiveness and durability and then you put great athlete in there, you get something special.”
He signed with the Nebraska Cornhuskers to play wide receiver, where he broke the school record for career receptions and was second in school history in receiving yards. He then signed with the Denver Broncos practice squad and later with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although he never made it big in the NFL, he is still one of the greatest players in Hutchinson history.
Peterson, Thode had hands
While passing is not the focal point of Hutchinson’s offense, the Tigers have had some talented receivers go through the program. Among them is recent graduate Maguire Peterson, who set records for career receptions (74), receiving yards (1,705) and touchdowns (24) from 2015 to 2017.
The big thing about Peterson was his consistency. During his three years as a starter, Peterson piled up 616, 594 and 495 yards. Targets like that are always a quarterback’s best friend, and he did so while also playing out of the backfield at times.
“You know it'd be hard pressed not to say that Maguire is the best receiver that we've ever had,” Rostberg said. “Like Chris Davis, (Peterson) was a pure wide receiver.”
Although Peterson is the career leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns, he never cracked the top three for season leaders. The receiver with the most yards in a season was Tim Thode, who is also a member of the coaching staff today. He caught 38 balls for 730 yards in the 1998 season to help the Tigers win a state title.
Rostberg had a difficult time deciding who had the best hands between Peterson and Thode.
“I can't ever remember Tim dropping a ball,” Rostberg said. “Before practice, during practice, after practice, during the game. I can never remember him dropping a ball.”
There have been other great wideouts such as Brian Brinkmeier, who holds the record for single-season touchdowns with 12, and also Curt Wagner who is the single-season leader in receptions with 45 back in 1994. Ryan Kaping also appears in the top five of every receiving category, while Swift also makes more appearances in the records.
Another recent addition to the record books is Russell Corrigan, whose name can be found in several of the receiving categories. He is graduating this year and has signed to play at Boise State University as a tight end for the Broncos.
Throwing to the end zone
Throughout the years of Hutchinson football, there have been many different types of quarterbacks. Some were pure passers, while others were more adept at running the ball, and some were a mix of both. The only passer records Hutchinson has kept track of over the years were career and single season touchdowns. Names such as Ryan Dolder, Cory Sauter, Scott Kirchoff and Marcus Hahn are at the top of those lists, along with Rostberg himself.
Dolder was quarterback from 1992 through 1994 and holds the record for most career touchdowns with 34. He’s also second and fourth in single-season touchdowns with 18 in 1994 and 16 in 1993.
“Ryan was one of the most accurate passers that we've had here,” Rostberg said. “Great accuracy, had some good receivers around him, had a good running game. He could throw on the run, he could throw setup. I think his big thing was he was extremely accurate.”
The biggest thing for Rostberg when looking back at the quarterback list was how great of leaders they were for their teams.
The top single-season passers are Scott Kirchoff and Cory Sauter, who each threw 19 touchdowns 1998 and 1991, respectively. Sauter went on to a solid career at the University of Minnesota and spent time in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears. He currently coaches at Southwest Minnesota State University.
Hands-on defense
Finally we come to defense, where career interceptions are the only records that have been kept. And once again, Swift left his mark as the leader with 16 picks.
But, tied for sixth in school history was also a former stud and Mr. Football award winner, Robbie Grimsley. He finished his career with eight interceptions and was a force on both sides of the ball. His name is scattered among the records, including as the all-time single-season rushing touchdowns leader with 33 in 2014.
“He was a vicious tackler,” Rostberg said. “He intercepted a lot of balls for us. … He is up there with a lot of players. By just being present, he affected the game. He made everybody feel comfortable out there. You know, that's what leadership is. … (Teammates) look over there and they see Robbie Grimsley or Stan Sytsma or Russell Corrigan, and you go, 'Ah, everything is going to be OK.’”