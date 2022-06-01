St. John’s University junior Maguire Petersen was named the recipient of the 2022 Fr. Wilfred Theisen Student-Athlete of the Year Award, sponsored by the J-Club, last week.
The award recognizes a senior student-athlete who has excelled in the classroom and in his sport. Petersen will be honored during the J-Club Hall of Honor induction ceremony on Homecoming Oct. 1 in Collegeville.
The 2022 MIAC Outstanding Field Athlete in both the indoor and outdoor seasons, Petersen won the MIAC’s decathlon for the second consecutive season with a total of 6,677 points, thanks to personal-best marks/times in six of the 10 events, May 5-6 at Carleton. The 6,677 points were good for fifth-most in NCAA Division III this season. He joined Steve Kimble (1998-1999) as the second Johnnie to win the MIAC decathlon twice, let alone back-to-back. Petersen also took second in both the high jump and decathlon to bring his All-MIAC (top three individually, champion relay) total to eight (three indoors, five outdoors).
A biology major with a 3.94 GPA, Petersen also qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in the high jump for the second straight year thanks to a mark of 2.05 meters, which was eighth-best in Division III. The height gave him second place May 13-14 at the MIAC Outdoor Championships.
A seven-time national entrant (three indoors, four outdoors) and nine-time All-Region honoree (four indoors, five outdoors), Petersen earned All-America honors with a sixth-place finish in the heptathlon at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March.
He competed in the decathlon May 26-27 at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.