St. John's University junior Maguire Petersen of Hutchinson was named the MIAC Men's Outstanding Field Athlete when the conference's outdoor track and field postseason awards were announced May 19.
Petersen won the decathlon for the second consecutive season with a total of 6,677 points, thanks to personal-best marks/times in six of the 10 events, May 5-6 at Carleton. He joined Steve Kimble '99 (1998-99) as the second Johnnie to win the MIAC decathlon twice, let alone back-to-back. Petersen followed the win with a pair of second-place finishes in the high jump (2.05 meters) and javelin (53.56 meters) May 14 at Saint Mary's.
Petersen is currently fifth in Division III in the decathlon (6,677 points) and eighth in the high jump (2.05 meters). He was named the MIAC's Outstanding Field Athlete and the Outstanding Performance of the Meet after he won the conference titles in the heptathlon and high jump at the 2022 MIAC Indoor Championships in February.
The Johnnies have won 31 individual conference championships and eight relay titles across the indoor and outdoor seasons during his seven-year tenure. At the national level, SJU has achieved 15 All-America performances, including national championships in the steeplechase (Ryan Bugler '17 in 2016) and the 4x100-meter relay (2019).