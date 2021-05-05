The College of St. Scholastica women’s hockey team had a thrilling season this past winter, and Hutchinson graduate Kendall Markovic helped the team along the way.
The Saints compiled an 8-0 conference record and 14-2 overall during the season, making it all the way to the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association championship before losing 3-0, 3-2 to Adrian in the team’s only losses of the year.
For her part, Markovic, a junior defenseman, saw action in seven games including the two finals with Adrian. She finished the year with one assist, which was in the team’s last 3-2 loss in the NCHA championship. Incidentally, it was Markovic’s first collegiate assist and her second collegiate point.
Academically, Markovic was one of 11 St. Scholastica women’s hockey players named Academic All-NCHA, and she was one of 57 student-athletes named to the inaugural class of St. Scholastica’s Chi Alpha Sigma Honor Society chapter.