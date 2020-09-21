Meghan’s Place is hosting its first pickleball tournament Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Park Elementary School tennis courts. The event is a fundraiser for Meghan’s Place, a community club that serves youth and young adults with disabilities.
The tournament will be organized in three competition levels:
- Level C 2.0-3.0, 8:45 a.m. check-in, 9:15 a.m. to noon games
- Level B 3.0-4.0, 10:30 a.m. check-in, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. games
- Level A 4.0-plus, 12:30 p.m. check-in, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. games
The unofficiated, double-elimination tournament is limited to eight teams per bracket, and teams can be made up of male doubles, female doubles or mixed doubles. The cost to register is $30 per player, and the deadline is Monday, Sept. 28.
Participants will receive a free swag bag, and awards will be given to first, second and third place in each bracket.
All Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed.
To register, go online to facebook.com/meghansplaceclub or email director@meghansplace.org to receive a registration form. You may also call 320-234-6347 for more information.