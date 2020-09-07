The COVID-19 pandemic has upended just about everything for the Hutchinson Mountain Biking team's season. The entire racing format has been changed and will be a completely different experience this year.
In any other season, there will be about 900 kids at the race getting ready for their turn. For now, each team is assigned a block and a time. When the first rider starts, the next rider is sent off 15 seconds after the previous rider. The races length was also split up by age. Middle school riders normally just did one lap, while varsity would race four laps. But this year it will be a one-lap time trial and then times will be compared among the other coaches.
The process is supposed to go quickly as well. Head coach Craig Juhnke said that the team will be at the race site for less than two hours on race day. Teams come in, race, then get out. And due to the amount of participants, the races are split up into two days and awards will be given out to the teams that raced on that day.
Points will not be kept track of throughout the season because of the two-day variable.
"In the interest of fairness I guess, it comes down to the luck of the draw," Juhnke said. "Whether one team might be racing in rain and sleet and cold. The next day, it can be 20 degrees warmer and sunny and course conditions are perfect."
Without keeping track of points the Minnesota High School Cycling League decided to cancel the championship race this year. Each team will ride in four events this year instead of the usual five. There are seven events but three bye weeks for each team. There will also be no spectators allowed at events this year, which will be very knew to all of the riders.
With all the new COVID rules, it has changed how the team has practiced over the last weeks. Juhnke said that they have been doing their own mock trial runs to see where everyone is that way. It is normally four laps that the varsity riders have to pace themselves for. Now they have to go all out for one time around the course. It's a different type of way to pace yourself.
"It's one thing to be racing in a group when you have somebody in front of you that you're trying to catch and then the next person you're trying to catch," Juhnke said. "With a time trail, you might not necessarily see the rider in front of you or behind you. It's going to be more about focus on their head and their race and pace themselves. It's definitely a different format for the kids, but they're adapting pretty well to it."
Last year the team finished lower in the standings than in year's prior. But Junhke knew that going in after losing their top scoring from two years ago. But Juhnke was excited heading into this season after seeing growth from riders at the end of last season and over the summer. They also lost their all-time leading scorer Anna German who graduated, so there is a big whole to fill at the top.
Meara Busse, Teagan Young, and Rebecca German have been the standout riders early on in the time trail process. Their times have been neck-and-neck which has been interesting for Juhnke. Both Busse and Young are just sophomores and Rebecca German is only a junior, giving the team some younger talent on the roster.
For the boys however, it's been seniors Tristin Nelsen and Jace Lachowitzer have been the standouts for the boys. Last season, both Nelsen had troubles early on that affected their starting positions and is pretty tough to come out of.
"But they were both passing riders a lot last year," Juhnke said. "I know Jace was getting into the 30th-percentile range in the races and Tristin was right there with him in the races last year with the poor starting position. With a better starting position, we knew they would probably finish a little faster because they wouldn't have to pass so many people. I'm guessing those guys are going to finish pretty easily in the top 20 percent of the race category this year in JV3."
The numbers are down from 32 riders last season to 23 on the roster and 20 registered. At least they're having a season while complying with health guidelines. The league is big on encouragement, a lot of the riders cheer for other riders that may not be on their team and they will miss that this year. But it'll be a character building year, but in a different way.
"We make do with what we have and what we can do," Juhnke said. "The old Teddy Roosevelt adage 'do what you can with what you have, where you are. They're learning that this year."
THE FIRST RACE
The first race was Aug. 30 at Brophy Park in Alexandria. It's a brand new track that will be a first-time host. The competitive juices are going for the team. It's going to be a sprint more than a race this year, but they are ready to go.
"I think the kids appreciate that it's more in their own hands this year with what they're going to do," Juhnke said.