By a unanimous vote, the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors is recommending from its eight-member Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for the Minnesota Department of Health to adjust mask requirements, allowing masks to be removed when student-athletes are in outdoor competition.
Currently, masks must be worn in team sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse.
Individual sports performed outside that allow people to maintain distance from others, such as golf and tennis, are lower risk for transmission of COVID-19. A cloth face covering is not necessary for athletes participating in these outdoor individual sports if the athletes can stay at least 6 feet away from others, direction from MDH states.
The MSHSL is asking for these adjustments:
Masks must be worn at all times except during competition.
Student-athletes may remove their masks when they enter the competition surface or step to the line to begin a race.
Masks must be put back on immediately following a race and during breaks in competitions, which include intermissions, entering the dugout between innings, and leaving the track area.
The MSHSL is stressing that this must be signed off by the MDH before it can be implemented. Until then, the current MDH guidelines are to be used.
In other news:
Calendar dates for 2021-22 state tournaments were set.
Spring 2021 state tournament dates were set: speech (April 23-24), robotics (May 29), boys tennis (June 9, 14-15), boys and girls golf (June 15-16), softball (June 15-16), track and field (June 17-19), baseball (championships June 18), boys and girls Lacrosse (June 15, 17, 19), Clay Target (June 25).