There will be no high school football or volleyball in Minnesota this fall. The decision was made by the Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors during a meeting Tuesday.
Other fall sports such as girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, cross-country and soccer will play in the fall, but with several restrictions.
According to tweets from John Millea, the media specialist for MSHSL who attended the meeting, the Board of Directors voted to move the football and volleyball seasons to spring. There will be no scrimmages, a shorter season with fewer games, and postseason plans are yet to be determined.
In girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and cross-country, the board approved those sports to start on time as scheduled. Each sport will be limited to 1-2 events per week. Tennis and swimming events will be limited to just two teams, while cross-country events are limited to just three teams.
In soccer, the board also approved practices may start Aug. 17, with a 20 percent reduction in weeks, a 30 percent reduction in number of competitions, no scrimmages, and only 1-2 games per week. A decision on postseason events is yet to be determined.
FOUR SEASONS
Along with the changes made to fall sports, the MSHSL Board of Directors approved a four-season calendar for the 2020-21 school year. The fall and winter seasons will continue as scheduled for now, but the spring season in which football and volleyball will be played will go from mid-March to mid-May. Traditional spring sports such as baseball, softball and track and field will then be moved to the "summer" season from mid-May to early July.
The MSHSL also approved allowing spring sports that lost their season last spring to hold practices this fall, along with volleyball and football.
This story will be updated with more information when it is available.
