The Minnesota State High School League announced last week that it has suspended all spring activities until Gov. Tim Waltz lifts the school closure declaration.
Participation includes, but is not limited to, competitions, training, practices, scrimmages and contests.
Pending a reopening of schools, participation protocols will be determined by the MSHSL Board and staff. There has been no decision to cancel spring activities at this time.
Suspension includes athletics as well as fine arts events. The following events are to remain suspended indefinitely:
- speech section and state tournaments
- music contests
- visual arts competitions and state festival
- MSHSL state robotics tournament
- MSHSL clay target shooting state tournament
More information will be revealed once it becomes available and decisions are made.
— Vinny Harvieux