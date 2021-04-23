The Minnesota State High School League no longer requires athletes to wear masks when they are actively engaged in outdoor competition or practice. The change was made following updated guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health.
According to the new policy, which went into effect April 22, student-athletes must still wear masks when competing or practicing indoors, or at any time when they are not actively competing or practicing.
Masks must also still be worn by coaches, officials and spectators at all times during indoor and outdoor events.
— Stephen Wiblemo