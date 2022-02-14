A pair of Hutchinson High School student-athletes recently announced their intentions to take their competitiveness to the next level.
Colin Nagel, a member of Hutchinson’s 2021 state champion football team, is joining the University of Minnesota Duluth football team next year, while Brynn Swift, an HHS softball player, plans to continue playing ball at Dakota Community Technical College in Rosemount.
Although he was a quarterback for the Tigers, Nagel said the Bulldogs are looking to turn him into a tight end. But he’ll probably have to wait at least a year before he sees any playing time.
“There’s some pretty good tight ends up there right now, so they’ll probably have me red-shirting the first year,” he said, “and then three of those (tight ends) are graduating next year. So we’ll see what happens.”
Playing college football is something Nagel said he’s wanted to do for as long as he can remember. Growing up, football has always been his favorite sport, even though he played others. It started to become a reality when he started receiving his first offers this past summer.
Although he was recruited by other schools such as Bemidji State University and University of St. Thomas, he said he knew UMD was where he wanted to go after his campus visit and meeting the coaching staff.
“The coaches were the main thing,” he said. “They made me feel like I was at home every time I visited or they came and saw me. And I love Duluth, it’s a great city. The first time I went up there was about three years ago, and I loved it when we went up there. Ever since I just fell in love with the city.”
UMD has been a perennial favorite in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for years and is no stranger to playoffs, most recently qualifying for the NCAA Division II tournament this past fall. Nagel knows he’ll be among excellent talent, and he’s looking forward to the next chapter in his football career.
“It’s going to be a lot of change, that’s for sure, but I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “There’s some good guys up there, some NFL-caliber guys even, so it’ll be fun to meet them and learn from them.”
Swift ready to connect with teammates
If there’s one thing Swift is looking forward to most about playing college softball next season, it’s building new relationships with her teammates.
“I think the main thing I’m looking forward to is getting to know the girls on the team and how we’ll all connect and play,” Swift said.
Swift is joining the Blue Knights as a centerfielder who her future head coach Tom Cross believes will add a “punch” to DCTC’s lineup. It’s that opportunity to play and how the Blue Knights treated Swift that convinced her join the team.
“The biggest thing was probably how the coach and the girls when I went to tour there were very welcoming,” Swift said. “It almost felt like a second home, or a place I could call home. So there was a connection there that felt right.”
It was around her freshman year of high school that Swift began thinking about college, and while she’s enjoyed other sports she knew that only one was her first love.
“It was always a decision between volleyball and softball, of playing in college and focusing on it,” she said, “but softball has always been around and always been in my heart since I was little playing tee-ball. It just felt like the right decision.”