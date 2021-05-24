Triple jump specialist Isaiah Nelson finished his senior year at Southwest Minnesota State University with a career-best jump of 47-6.5.
Nelson wrapped up his fourth year with the Mustangs men’s track and field team competing in indoor and outdoor meets. He earned a first-place finish in the Cobber COVID indoor dual, the team’s first meet of the season, and also took second in the Wayne State Wildcat Classic.
At the NSIC Indoor Championships he finished 11th with a jump of 43-8, but less than two months later he stepped up at the NSIC Outdoor Championship and took fifth place with his best college jump ever.