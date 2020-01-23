This winter was the first time that wrestling was offered at New Century Academy. Mark Wigern is the school's first-year activities director and was also a wrestling coach at Glencoe-Silver Lake for 17 years.
“We had some students last year that were interested in doing it,” Wigern said, “but we never got it picked up. So we had some students who came either this year or they came to the school late last year and were wrestlers in their previous schools. It all just fell into place.”
That's been a theme with NCA activities this year as new sports continue to be offered. A lot of it has been timing, and students have been the driving force.
For instance, NCA is offering softball this spring for the first time ever.
“One of the softball girls came to me and asked if she found enough players for softball, could we do it?” Wigern said. “I said absolutely. So she went around school and got a whole list of about 20 girls' names that said they would maybe be interested. ... So I had a quick meeting about a week or so ago, and we had about 12 or 13 girls who said they would commit to starting a team.”
“I've been doing softball ever since I was little,” said Bella Ramos, one of the students who initiated the softball team. “It's something that I've always wanted to do. When I got here they didn't have it and I was pretty disappointed. So me and Skylar (Huhn) got together and tried to get a whole softball team together.”
In its first year the team will play at the junior varsity level. Wigern is not sure how many games there will be, but he is in the process of finding other schools to play. Depending how well the season goes and how well they develop, there is a chance the team could rise to varsity in the future. Many of the girls are underclassman and could return next year.
“I think a lot of the time it's the social aspect that these kids want,” Wigern said. “They want to be a part of something. I think next year it will be back, I'm fairly confident about that.”
The Spartans will also have a track and field team this spring. So far the team has about 12 students interested in participating.
Another sport in question is baseball. Wigern had a meeting with a few students who were interested in forming a team, but they were short players with only five committed so far. At least five more would be needed to form a team, and the deadline for spring activities is March 15.
“We put it on those five baseball players to say, 'OK guys, if you really want to do this, we have to find five more people at least so we can have a season.'” Wigern said.
“I love playing baseball,” said Hunter Kuhnan, an NCA student. “I played it middle school and I had to stop because of my grades. We haven't had (a team), and maybe we could beat the high school and other schools in our area.”
One of Wigern's goals in his first year as AD was to expand the number of sport opportunities offered at New Century. Currently they have boys and girls basketball, volleyball and trap shooting. It's been working, but for Wigern it's more about giving the kids a chance at an after-school activity they enjoy.
“ I think the excitement is just to give these kids the opportunity to maybe do things that they never thought were possible,” Wigern said.
It's not about what the teachers and what the activities director want. In the end, it comes down to the kids who are self-motivated to create change and new memories.