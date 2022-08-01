The Hutchinson Huskies will take their eye-popping success story on the road this week as they open the Region 12C playoffs.

Hutchinson, 24-5 overall, earned the second seed for the region tournament and will square off against the seventh-seeded Cokato Kernels at 4 p.m. Saturday at Optimist Park in Litchfield. (See the accompanying bracket for complete tournament schedule.)

