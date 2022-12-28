For decades, Mike Cannon’s job has made him the envy of sports fans around the country. No, not his work as executive vice president at Citizens Bank in Hutchinson, although he would say that’s been rewarding as well.
It’s Cannon’s other job as a Big Ten Conference referee that’s taken him around the country and put him on the field for some of college football’s greatest games.
He started small 43 years ago, officiating high school basketball and football in western Minnesota. He moved up the ranks to junior college football, then Division III, and then Division II when he was 28 years old. After 12 years of DII work, Cannon made the leap to the DI spotlight and hasn’t looked back.
Since 1999, Cannon has spent most fall weekends trading in his banker’s suit for stripes. He’s been on the biggest stages in college football, but now with 23 years under his belt, he’s ready to hang up his whistle for good. On Dec. 30, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and South Carolina Gamecocks face off in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, Cannon will be there refereeing his final game.
The reasons for retirement are familiar. While his family and especially his wife, Amber, have graciously allowed Mike to give so much of his time to football, he is ready to spend more time at home. In particular, he is looking forward to visiting his six grandchildren and pursuing other hobbies, such as hunting and golf.
“The commitment that I have to make to officiating is really a lot,” Cannon said.
It’s a strenuous schedule. This season he only had one weekend off. Otherwise he was on the road Thursday through Sunday, traveling around the Upper Midwest and all the way to the East Coast for games this fall. Despite the time away, Cannon’s family, from his sisters to his wife and children, have cheered him on the whole time.
“The support that I’ve received, you know, my wife, she basically raised our three kids because I reffed football and basketball and was gone a lot,” Cannon said. “And now my children are adults and married, and now we’ve got grandkids and they are all extremely supportive. They’re my biggest fans.”
There’s also the issue of age. Officials don’t just stand around blowing whistles. They have to be in shape to keep up with the 20-something-year-old athletes on the field, and the last thing an official wants is to go down with a pulled hamstring. Cannon works out five times a week to keep himself in shape, but Father Time is undefeated, and he admits it’s getting harder.
At the beginning of this season is when Cannon began to consider it might be his last hurrah.
“I had talked with the Big Ten supervisory officials, and we kind of were going with the plan that it was going to be my last season,” Cannon said. “But I really didn’t make that decision until just in the last couple of weeks.”
While he’s looking forward to spending more time at home, there’s no denying he has some bittersweet feelings about retirement. He has many wonderful memories of soaking up the atmosphere at big games, including four national championships — a DII title game in 1994, and three DI National Championships in 2006, 2011 and 2019.
“Being able to be on the field, the best seat in the house, basically, for those games, it really was a dream come true,” he said.
Cannon also said his competitive nature will miss the challenge of performing at one of the highest levels of officiating. And despite all their yelling, Cannon said dealing with DI coaches and building a rapport is also something he looks back on with fondness.
“Those coaches get paid a lot of money. They’re under a lot of pressure, and, you know, I think I understand that,” Cannon said. “It’s always been a big challenge to deal with them and to hopefully gain their trust. I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that. So, you know, I’ll also miss that part of the competition.”
Most importantly, however, Cannon said he’ll miss the relationships he and his family have made with other officials and their families all over the Upper Midwest.
Cannon plans to remain involved in officiating as a trainer for the Minnesota State High School League, passing on his decades of knowledge to future officials. But when he steps off the field on Friday, he believes that will be his final game as an active ref.
He’s eternally grateful to his family and his employers to allow him to follow his college officiating dream, and now he’s ready to walk off into the sunset.
“It’s very bittersweet,” he said. “But I’ve been preparing myself for this for the past season. So it’s gotten emotional a couple of times these last few game, and I’m assuming it probably will be for the last one also. But for the most part, I’m ready for it and I’m actually excited about it.”