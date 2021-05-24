Hutchinson graduate Lillie Ortloff has proven to be a valuable contributor to the Gustavus Adolphus College women’s swimming and diving team. Her races this year helped the Gusties to a 5-0 finish in duals for the year.
During the shortened season, Ortloff, a junior, contributed on several freestyle and medley relays and was especially counted on to swim the butterfly. She was one of the team’s top flyers, finishing third overall in the 100 fly during Gustavus’ final meet. Her time of 59.31 was a personal best.
She also wrapped up her season with a career-best time of 1:05.59 in the 100 backstroke.