As a high school golf coach and lover of the game, Bill Huhner believes in building the next generation of golfers — while also keeping the game fun for more experienced players.
Thus was born Huhner’s idea to create a par-3/Junior PGA course at Litchfield Golf Club.
“Par-3 or executive courses are very popular around the country,” Huhner said. “There’s tons and tons of versatility (with a par-3 course).”
Temporary “tee boxes” for the par-3 set-up were set two weeks ago, with the markers in place every weekend through the end of the current golf season. It’s Huhner’s hope the markers eventually become a permanent feature on the course.
“I just encourage lots of people to go out and use them,” Huhner said. “It’s great for young, beginning golfers. But I’d encourage new families, kids to get out and play … anybody who wants to pick up the game of golf.”
Par-3 courses feature shorter distances where every hole is a par-3, with a nine-hole par of 27 and 18-hole par of 54. The course Huhner designed for Litchfield Golf Club can be played as a par-3, but he also set it up for Junior PGA use, in which the front and back nine each play at a par 32.
The new tees got their first real workout last week during a youth tournament, which saw more than 60 players age 5-14 play the course.
Organized by Alex Tipka, a 2014 Litchfield High School graduate who also played on the Southwest Minnesota State University women’s golf team, the tournament was part of the summer youth golf program. Tipka, former LHS golfer Ellery Jones and current LHS golfer Katy Kusler run the youth program that teaches young golfers the basic skills of the game.
And as Huhner sees it, that’s the type of program that could benefit the most from establishing the par-3 course.
For those just starting out, Huhner said, a high score on a hole, or round, of golf can be disheartening. And high scores for young golfers are pretty normal on a regular course, where sheer length of holes adds strokes.
“I wanted to come up with new tees that shorten the golf course to make it more enjoyable and fun for new players to learn the game,” Huhner said. “Hitting the ball 12, 13, 14, 15 times on a normal hole, just to get on the green … you probably get bored.”
Adult-sized drives aren’t necessary to shoot a low score from the par-3 tee area, however. For instance, Hole 1 at Litchfield Golf Club plays at 454 yards from the blue championship tees. Meanwhile, from the temporary green tee area, the hole plays 197 yards.
Total distance from the blue tees at Litchfield Golf Club is 6,398 yards, and even from the forward red tees is 5,060 yards. Distance from the green tees on the par-3 course mapped by Huhner is 2,561 yards, with hole lengths varying from 60 to 220 yards.
‘When you’re learning the game of golf, not only what par means, greens in regulation … this is just designed to help young people learn how to play and make it fun by making the course shortened,” Huhner said.
Huhner said he’s been working on the idea for about four years, and one night headed out to the course with “a 5-gallon pail and a laser gun” to measure yardage. He then put together a course that he thought could force players to use every club in their bag.
He pitched his idea for the Junior PGA/par-3 course to the Litchfield Golf Club Inc. board of directors a couple of years ago and received a positive response. Earlier this summer he explained his idea to city officials including Mayor Keith Johnson and council member John Carlson, and the new tee areas, marked by Kelly green balls, were ready to go two weeks ago.
“I’m going to use (the new tees) for my girls program extensively, because it’s going to help my kids with par-3 holes,” Huhner said. “Your short game, 125 yards and in, to me, is the most important, and these could really help with that.”
He sees the possibility in the future of par-3 tournaments. Some golf club members have suggested to him the tees could be used for senior women’s play, as well.
“There’s lots of versatility,” Huhner said. “I’d just like to see them get used and have them be a permanent part of the course.”