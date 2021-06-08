Hutchinson 2018 graduate Grace Penke saw plenty of action this past spring as a member of the University of Morris softball team.
The junior pitched in seven games and had 26 at bats throughout the year, helping the Cougars to a 10-22 overall record and 6-10 in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
Penke pitched 14 innings, allowing 15 earned runs on 28 hits and three walks. She struck out two batters and recorded a 7.5 ERA for the season. At the plate she had five hits, four runs and three RBIs, plus five walks for a .192 batting average.
Her best game was April 10 when she had two hits, two RBIs and scored three runs in a 22-0 win over North Central University. She pitched in that game as well and earned her only win on the mound for the season.