It was not a typical year, but Hutchinson graduate Elle Petersen and the St. Scholastica women’s soccer team got to play this past spring during a shortened season.
The Saints went 9-0 in April and May and outscored opponents 48-2. They easily won the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament Championship, and Petersen was a contributor to all of it, playing in five games her sophomore season.
Although she did not record any goals or assists this season, she played 42 minutes and was on the field during the Saints’ final game, May 8, when they defeated University of Wisconsin-Superior 4-0 to claim the UMAC Tournament title. It was the team’s 15th championship.