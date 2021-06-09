I saw with some regret the passing of Steve Dille last year, who had at one time been a representative from this area in the Minnesota Legislature. He was a reasonable person and was able to work with Democrats to find reasonable compromise. He represents the Republican party of old.
Currently the Republican Party has no platform, no solutions to problems, is unwilling to work with fellow legislators and obstructing progress, and is mainly concerned with getting reelected and maintaining the status quo and its power.
Our senator, Sen. Scott Newman, is determined to institute photo ID to be able to vote. This was an issue that was voted on statewide and voted down just a few years ago. There is no fraud or corruption in the voting system as it exists. His actions are in line with the voter suppression laws that are being enacted in other states.
The current Republican Party is a party working to support a dictator, a la China, Russia, North Korea and other governments that do not support the will of the people. Our representative, Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, was one who supported the “big lie” and wanted to overturn the election.
All these activities are extremely dangerous to democracy as we know it. One person, one vote has been the guideline for our country. It took awhile for women and people of color to gain voting privileges, but the world did not end when they did, and the country was better for it.
All these activities are reactionary in purpose. The intent of white supremacists is to go back to a time when the Klu Klux Klan roamed the countryside with their bed sheets, guns and firebrands. Not a bright spot in our country’s history. Now they do it with guns, bombs, chemical sprays and come in cars, not horses.
The government exists by the will of the people and their voting rights. Representatives are elected by the will of the people. There are no alternative facts. There is truth in facts. When lies are presented as truth, the people are not being presented with facts.
Stay tuned for the next edition. The white males are still trying to control female bodies with their strict abortion laws. As Rachel Maddow said, “Watch what they do, not what they say.”