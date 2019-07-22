The town ball regular season is coming to a close, and the Region 12C tournament has its first slate of games set in stone.
The tournament, which features all 11 North Star League teams, is hosted by Hutchinson this year and begins July 31. The top seven seeds are set, with a final spot to be determined following a play-in round this weekend.
Dassel-Cokato (7-13 in NSL) hosts Waverly/Montrose (1-19) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, while Loretto (7-13) hosts Litchfield (4-16) at 4 p.m. The winners of those two contests square off on Sunday for the eighth seed in the region.
NSL champion Delano (19-1) plays the No. 8 seed on Wednesday, July 31, in the region’s opening game. No. 2 seed Hutchinson (16-4) hosts Maple Plain (9-11) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 for its first contest. Hutchinson defeated the Diamond Devils twice in the regular season, winning 12-0 and 9-1.
The other two first-round region games are No. 4 Buffalo vs. No. 5 Cokato, and No. 3 Howard Lake vs. No. 6 Maple Lake on Friday, Aug. 2.
At the end of two weeks of play, the top four teams from the region earn spots in the Class C State Tournament. Look for a full tournament preview in the Sunday Leader.