If you’re of a certain age and grew up on U.S. Highway 212 between Brownton and Sacred Heart, chances are you have stories from your glory days in the 212 Athletic Conference. Now you can share those stories with likeminded people during 212 Conference Roundtable meetings.
“It started with just a few of us, maybe 20 guys,” said Hutchinson resident Tyrone Wacker, who is part of organizing the 212 discussion group. “Then the next time it was 45, and the next time it was even bigger, so it just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”
The group has met a few times already and is planning its next meeting 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Max’s Grill, 2425 W. Lincoln Ave., Olivia.
According to historical accounts compiled by Wacker on the website 212conferencesports.com, it began in 1947 as a small athletic conference with eight schools: Sacred Heart, Renville, Danube, Bird Island, Hector, Buffalo Lake, Stewart and Brownton. LeRoy Henning, the basketball coach and principal at Sacred Heart, and Dale Aaseth, the basketball coach and principal at Bird Island, were the founding members. The conference continued unchanged for 27 years.
Conference championships are a hot topic of discussion during roundtable meetings.
“They like to talk about the state tournament teams and the players on those state tournament teams,” he said. “How a certain team matched up with them, or the big games. … A lot of those people didn’t get to see them with their helmet off, and now they get to talk to them like two adults.”
The heated rivalry between Hector and Stewart is also a popular point of discussion.
“Everybody talks about the Stewart and Hector football clashes,” Wacker laughed. “They were big rivals, and every year it would come down to those two teams.”
The conference changed in 1974 with several realignments following school consolidations throughout rural Minnesota.
“Other teams came in, and the conference split in two divisions,” Wacker said. “Other teams like Lester Prairie and Silver Lake.”
After 57 years, the conference dissolved following the 2003-04 school year. But it lives on in the memories of the former athletes, coaches, cheerleaders and fans who remember those days, and all are welcome to join the roundtable discussions.
“A lot of people that played in the conference are now really old, so it’s good for them to get together with people they played against,” Wacker said. “We just have a good time talking about things that went on in those years.”