Hutchinson High School hoops star Sam Rensch is one of 40 senior Minnesota boys basketball players selected to play in the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Basketball Series.
Selections were made from nominations provided by coaches. Games begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at East Ridge High School, followed by games at 2:40 p.m. and 4 p.m. Visit mshsca.org/boysbasketball for more information about the games and purchasing tickets.
The 2022 MBCA McDonald Award winner will also be announced during a 3:45 p.m. ceremony that day. Rensch is one of the 22 semifinalists from whom the winner will be selected.
Rensch broke or tied 24 HHS boys basketball records this past season, including most points in a game (47), most points in a season (731), most rebounds in a season (278), most career points (1,639), most career rebounds (807), most career assists (201), and most career varsity games played (101). He was also named to the academic all-state team this season.