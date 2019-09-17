From Matt Draeger’s perspective, there’s been nothing surprising about the Litchfield girls tennis team’s 2019 season so far.
But there is plenty to be pleased about, the Dragons coach said.
Litchfield improved to 14-1 by sweeping three matches Saturday at its own tournament. The Dragons faced important contests this week, playing Tuesday at Orono and Thursday at home against New London-Spicer in a match that would clinch the Wright County Conference-West title for Litchfield.
“I am pleased, yes,” Draeger said of Litchfield’s play this season. “But not really surprised. When you put new people in the lineup, you never know what to expect. But I knew they all could do it. We have some pretty skilled, talented players.”
Alyssa Ross, a senior who earned all-conference honors last season at No. 4 singles, moved up to third singles this year and has lost just once there. Ross won all three of her matches Saturday, including a hard-fought three-setter over Foley’s Jayden Kloss.
Meanwhile, the second doubles team of Britney Prahl and Kylie Michels also has just one loss this season. And the third doubles pair of Kelsey Ballard and Taylor Draeger have won seven matches in a row.
“The kids have adapted and they’re playing the way you want them to be at this point,” Draeger said. “Hopefully we’re playing our best at the end of the season.”
And that isn’t far away. Litchfield plays its final regular season matches Thursday, Sept. 26, in the Wright County Conference tournament.
And then it’s a shift to the postseason. Not that Draeger expects much to change.
“We try to stay status quo,” he said. “I think you want the end of the season to be consistent with the rest of the season. We prepare for the state championship (match) every day. That’s the mentality we have every day. You keep that mindset, so when it gets to that point, you’ve been there already. I think that helps when they get into the high-pressure matches.”