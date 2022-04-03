Andy Rostberg, Hutchinson High School’s head football coach, was honored this weekend as the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year. He was recognized during the 58th annual Football Hall of Fame banquet Saturday.
The Tigers had a 12-1 record and won the Class 4A state title this past fall, Rostberg’s third championship in his 23 years as head coach of the team. As a head coach he also boasts a 206-48 career record, 12 state tournament appearances and four Prep Bowl appearances.
Rostberg is the fifth Class 4A coach to win the MFCA Coach of the Year Award, which was established in 1965. His father, former Hutchinson head coach Grady Rostberg, won the award in 1984.