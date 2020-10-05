Beth and Steve Gasser are inviting friends and members of the Hutchinson running community to participate in a 24-hour ultra run this weekend to help raise funds for a good cause.
People may register to run or walk 25, 50 or 100 miles from 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. They may run the course at their own socially-distanced pace, or go off course if they'd like.
Registration is online at runsignup.com/Race/Info/MN/Hutchinson/Gasser. The cost is $60, and all money raised will go to students at Lott Carey School in Leogane, Haiti. More information about this cause is also available online at runsignup.com/Race/Gasser/Page/non-profit.