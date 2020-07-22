For many, running for fun sounds like torture. A lot of people do it to get in shape, but for others running is a competition and a way of life. For Bart Roepke, running has helped him see the world.
It all began for him in the early 1970s when he first arrived at Hutchinson High School. That's where he was introduced to track and field, and cross-country. He joined both teams his sophomore year. Now the 64-year-old is a distance runner in both sports and it took him a little bit to find his footing.
“I was OK, but I didn't have a lot of great success,” Roepke said. “I never went to the state meet in either one. So I did decide after I graduated that I wanted to continue running if I went to college.”
Roepke graduated in 1974 and took a gap year to work, while trying to determine if he wanted to go to college. If he could do track and cross country, he was willing. Bemidji State University allowed him to do just that, and it's where his love and passion for running began to blossom. He worked twice as hard as before to make sure that he made the team.
“My coach told me when I first talked to him, the very first time ... 'With your times, it's going to be difficult,'" Roepke recalled. "But he said nothing's impossible. People have done it before.”
The work paid off, and during his junior and senior year, Roepke was named a captain. After graduation, Roepke continued to work on his running while working at a shoe store and living in Minneapolis.
“I became a better runner because of all of that,” he said. “That's when I began running marathons.”
Roepke ran a total of five marathons, with his last one in 1983 in Arizona. Shortly after, he began to think about the next step in his running career — coaching.
“The first opportunity I had was in Hutchinson with (Len) Lasley, and I think it was 1984 or '85," he said. "There was no funding for an extra assistant track coach in those years, so Lasley said, 'You can come and coach the distance runners, but we can't pay you.'”
Roepke coached one season at Hutchinson, but from there he bounced around, taking coaching jobs at Robbinsdale and Pequot Lakes, but they never lasted more than a year, and there was often a decade or more of time between jobs.
Then a teaching job sent him to China, and after eight years he left and returned back to Hutchinson for another one-year coaching stint in Hutchinson. Roepke decided he wanted to do some traveling next and find a place where he could retire and live out the rest of his life. He spent six months in Nicaragua, three months in Columbia and a month in Panama before settling in Mexico last September. That's when his next coaching opportunity arrived.
“When I first went down to Puerto Vallarta ... I had been there like six or eight weeks and I was down at the local track where a lot of people just run for exercise, and there were these young people running," Roepke said. "They looked like they were doing track workouts. I went over to the one guy who looked like the coach and I said, 'So, what is this?' He said, 'It's our track club.' Then he said, 'Are you interested?' I told him I coached track in the U.S. and he invited me to come to a couple of practices.”
Roepke worked for free with the club's distance runners for about three months before he was contacted by a runner's parents who asked if he could to help coach their daughter, Daniela Montoy. Roepke believes the 15-year-old girl has a lot of potential to make it to a top finish at the Mexico national meet.
“She ran about a 2.16 800 (km)," he said. "Now a 2.16 800 on our Minnesota State High School meet would place in the top six in the state, and she's 15.”
Montoy has already qualified for the national meet, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 and may be rescheduled for January 2021. Going eight months between meets is tough, but Roepke said, "She is such a hard worker. She does everything I tell her to do without ever complaining.”
RETIRING FROM RUNNING
While he plans to continue coaching, Roepke believes his running career will be coming full circle to retirement soon. It started in Hutchinson, and it may end in Hutchinson as he plans to run his final race in the Hutchinson cross-country alumni meet later this fall.
“I'm just doing it because it's an interesting way to end it all,” he said. “Run my final 5k in a competition here in my hometown. It's my swan song.”
When he goes back home to Mexico, he plans on focusing a lot more time on coaching. He has never coached a champion before, but with Montoy, he sees that possibility.
"She's 15. By the time she's 20, she could be an international-caliber runner," Roepke said. "I have a chance to take this girl in the next two, three or four years and see if I can coach a champion before I'm done. I want to see how far I can go with her.”