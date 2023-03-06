Hayden VanderVoort stood up from the mat and ran into his corner, delivering a hand-stinger of a low-five, before shaking the hands of the coaches from St. Francis. He celebrated with his coaches, including a big hug, afterward. Exiting the floor, in the underbelly of the Xcel Energy Center, the Hutchinson/Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart senior wrestler was riding on adrenaline.

After being so close to reaching the championship match in 2022, VanderVoort, who finished with 44 wins this season, 86 victories over the last two seasons, had accomplished a goal.

