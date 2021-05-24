Hutchinson 2020 graduate Tyler Schiller earned a regular spot in the St. Cloud State baseball team’s lineup this spring.
As a freshman, Schiller played in 35 of the team’s 36 games, including 17 starts. Although he saw some time in the outfield, he was regularly called upon as a designated hitter and pinch hitter, and for good reason. He batted .318, scored 14 runs and drove in 10 in 66 at bats, the 10th most at bats of any SCSU player. He also recorded four doubles and three home runs for the season.
Schiller must have made an immediate impression on coaches in his college debut. During SCSU’s third game of the season against the University of Minnesota, Crookston, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs. He drove the first pitch he saw in a Huskies uniform over the fence.
With Schiller’s hot bat the Huskies played to an 18-9 record in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The swept the University of Mary in two games in the opening round of the NSIC Championship, with Schiller driving in a run. In the NSIC Championships, however, the Huskies lost to Augustana and Crookston to finish the season 22-14. Schiller was 1-for-3 with a double in those games.