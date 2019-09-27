The Hutchinson harriers ran to third-place finishes Tuesday at the Father Otto Weber Invitational at St. John’s Prep, and they were led by a pair of first-place runners in the girls and boys races.
Isabelle Schmitz earned her second consecutive first-place finish of the season with a time of 19:55, 20 seconds faster than the second-place runner. Three other Tigers placed in the top 20 with Lydia Gross in 10th place, Morgan Dean in 13th and Bella Conn in 17th place. The helped the Tigers score 76 points, just three shy of second place. It was Hutch’s highest finish in a meet this year.
The boys were equally as successful, and Ben Becker led the pack with his a first-place time of 17:43 to edge out the next runner by a second. It was his first win in a meet this season.
Mason Getz was the Tigers’ next fastest runner in 10th place, and the team scored 99 points for its third-place finish.
Maple Lake was the top team in both the boys and girls races.
Next week the Tigers have the closest thing to a home meet that they’ll run this year after their home invitational was rained out earlier this month. Hutchinson will compete in the Litchfield Invite 4 p.m. at the Litchfield Golf Course. About 22 teams are expected, including several conference rivals such as Delano, Orono and Waconia. It will be a big test for the Tigers to see where they stack up.
St. John’s Prep Invite (Sept. 24)
Girls team results — 1. Maple Lake 54, 2. United North Central 73, 3. Hutchinson 76, 4. Watertown-Mayer 108, 5. Hinckley-Finlayson 114, 6. Onamia 167, 7. Royalton 187, 8. St. John’s Prep 216, 9. Rush City 229, 10. Osakis 237, 11. Braham 257
Medalist — Isabelle Schmitz (Hutch) 19:55
Hutch results (91 runners) — 1. Isabelle Schmitz 19:55, 10. Lydia Gross 22:28, 13. Morgan Dean 23:13, 17. Bella Conn 23:37, 35. Corina Powell 25:37, 46. Jena Lanska 26:46, 49. Adeline Plath 26:55
Boys team results — 1. Maple Lake 72, 2. Royalton 85, 3. Hutchinson 99, 4. Rush City 115, 5. Hinckley-Finlayson 122, 6. Parkers Prairie, 7. Osakis 170, 8. St. John’s Prep 176, 9. United North Central 203, 10. Watertown-Mayer 254, 11. Braham 315
Medalist — Ben Becker (Hutch) 17:43
Hutch results (118 runners) — 1. Ben Becker 17:43, 10. Mason Getz 18:48, 23. Austin Hagen 20:01, 34. Cameron Wagner 20:30, 35. Micah Schmitz 20:31, 36. Austin Dean 20:56, 56. Porter Dennis 22:00