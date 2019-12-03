The Nike Cross Nationals Heartland Regional race was Nov. 10 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Hutchinson eighth-grader Isabelle Schmitz was there.
The NXN is a series of eight regional qualifying events that culminate with the national championship Saturday, Dec. 7, in Portland, Oregon. The top five individuals from each gender in each regional race qualify for nationals.
Schmitz ran the women’s 5K race in 18:20.3 for 32nd place out of 245 finishers. Although she was about a minute behind the winner and qualifying for nationals, she was one of just four middle school runners to finish in the top 50.