After four years playing women’s lacrosse at Concordia University, St. Paul, 2018 Hutchinson graduate Lex Seifert called it a career following her senior season.
Seifert played in eight of the team’s 10 games this year before her season was cut short by injury. The team finished 3-7 overall.
Despite the injury, she still led the Golden Bears with 12 assists and added six goals for 18 points, second on the team. Following a seven-point performance with four goals and three assists against Ashland of Ohio, Seifert was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for March 23.
The CSU women’s lacrosse program is young, its inaugural year was 2017. That means Seifert was able to help write the program’s record book, and her name is all over it. She holds the single-game record for assists with five, and is tied for fifth in single-game draw controls with eight. She’s also second in assists per game for a single season with an average of 1.29 in 2020.
In 41 career games Seifert finished her career with 23 goals, 26 assists, 49 points, 34 ground balls, 35 draw controls, and she caused 18 turnovers.