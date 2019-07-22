The 2018 Hutchinson girls swimming and diving team racked up another award this week, taking home the 2018-19 National Dual meet champions for public schools in their category.
The paper meet was put together by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association. The Tigersharks topped Class 5, which was comprised of public schools with a student enrollment of fewer than 900.
It is the third time in school history that Hutchinson has earned the honor, according to head coach Rory Fairbanks. The last instance was 2010-11.
— Ryan Kastenschmidt