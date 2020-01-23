It's been an up-and-down season for the Hutchinson Showstoppers, but the dancers are hoping to finish their season on an upswing rather than a downswing.
The dance team competed in the Wright County Conference Championship Monday at New London-Spicer High School. The team's previous fourth- and seventh-place finishes in the conference high kick and jazz competitions, receptively, essentially squashed their hopes of winning a conference title, but there was still much to work for.
With the Section 3AA Championship less than two weeks away, the Showstoppers wanted a strong showing to boost their confidence. They did just that, earning third in the conference high kick and sixth in jazz.
Alia Muellerleile, Allyson Kopesky, Madyson Heller and Rachel Scheele were named all-conference dancers after the competition.
Hutchinson's strong finish in the conference tournament bodes well for sections, where the teams it will face are mostly the same with a few exceptions. It was also another chance for head coach Stephanie Kutter to review the routine and determine if any adjustments are needed.
“If anything, it just maybe is a chance for us to look at where our strengths are as a team and where our weaknesses lie in comparison to the teams that we'll be competing against directly,” Kutter said. “It's a way for us to gauge where we sit with several of the teams that are in our conference and in our section.”
Kutter said that the top competition in the section changes every day. There have been upsets all throughout the season, but the usual suspects such as Orono, Mound Westonka, Marshall and Belle Plaine will all be in the running for top-three finishes.
“I would say just as in years past, sections is anyone's game.” Kutter said.
After the results of the conference tournament, Kutter will be looking closely at video and scores from the other schools in their section. Following changes to the high kick routine over Christmas break, Monday's competition was just the second time the team has competed. Barring anything major, Kutter doesn't see more changes happening.
“If there's any changes we need to do, I'd like to do the changes this week," Kutter said. "That way next week, it's all about everything becoming muscle memory. It's form visualization. It's about taking care of our bodies. Making sure that we have tapered down physically so that our muscles are ready to go in a couple weeks.”
Changing the choreography is challenging for the dancers. It sets a ripple effect throughout the whole routine, one minor change can effect everything. It can shift the whole lineup and sets into a totally different position that they have been practicing all season.
“The girls handled it with a lot of hard work and they were willing to make the changes.” Kutter said.
Their goal this season has always been to finish in the top three at the section tournament and qualify for state, so in such a tight section competition, the work had to be done.
The Showstoppers have one more competition between now and the section tournament Saturday, Feb. 1, at Delano High School. They're scheduled to compete in the New Prague Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday at New Prague High School.
Wright County Conference Dance Tournament (Jan. 20)
High kick: 1. Mound Westonka 4, 2. Orono 6, 3. Hutchinson 12, 4. New Prague 13, 5. Waconia 14, 6. Delano 15, 7. Holy Family 21, 8. New London-Spicer 24, 9. Glencoe-Silver Lake 27, 10. Rockford 30, 11. Litchfield 33
Jazz: 1. Orono 4, 2. Mound Westonka 5, 3. New Prague 11, 4. Delano 12, 5. Waconia 13, 6. Hutchinson 18, 7. New London-Spicer 23, 8. Litchfield 27