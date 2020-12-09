Change is a common theme these days, especially for high school students participating in sports.
Athletes have had to make many changes to accommodate safety guidelines due to COVID-19. Following the governor’s most recent executive order, they’ve had to make even more changes as sports and other activities were put on hold to help manage the rise in Minnesota cases.
For most winter sports that means no team practices. But for the Hutchinson Showstoppers dance team, they’ve found a way to keep practicing together, even if it isn’t ideal.
“So we got about four days in of choreography, but in that time is when we started hearing rumors of the pause happening,” Hutchinson dance coach Stephanie Kutter said. “We talked about what that would be looking forward, and we pushed as much choreography as we could, and now we are meeting online.”
After one full week of in-person practices, the Showstoppers have gone completely digital. Just like their distance learning for school, the team now gathers on Google Classroom four times a week to stay in shape and practice their dance routine.
“It’s been good actually,” said second-year captain Alia Muellerleile. “We break up our week, so Mondays and Fridays we have workout sessions as a team, and then Tuesdays and Thursdays we break off into varsity and JV practices and we work on choreography. Wednesday is our mental health days, or if we want to practice on our own time.”
“I think that we were all upset that we had to go virtually,” Mady Heller, Kutter’s daughter and a team captain, said of the change, “but everyone is still dedicated and very excited that we still have the opportunity to dance, even though it’s not how we wanted it to be.”
Even before the pause, the Showstoppers knew it was going to be a different season.
Since this past summer, Hutchinson has had to change plans for its dance routine at least three times, Kutter said. This year’s high kick routine is a “Top Gun” theme, which was planned to go along with the release of the new “Top Gun” movie that has been delayed due to theater closures.
Restrictions from the Minnesota State High School League also changed things for the Showstoppers. The restrictions cap the varsity roster at 25 — the typical maximum is 34 — and shortened the maximum length for the routines.
Despite the challenges, the team feels good about the routine it’s planned.
“We’ve focused on still having a mixture of music that incorporates the whole movie and storyline with it,” Heller said.
As for jazz dance, Kutter said the Showstoppers plan to have a jazz team, but with the pause, they haven’t had the opportunity to start.
“Jazz is a little harder to learn online, and I don’t even have my jazz team picked yet, so we’re trying to figure out our plan for that,” Kutter said. “That’s one of those things where we’re going to adjust on the fly as soon as we find out more information.”
For now, the Showstoppers are focused on doing what they can digitally for the high kick team.
During the first week of practices before the pause, the team was able to record its choreography work together. So even though they’re no longer meeting in person, they can review videos and pictures to see where each girl stands and what moves to work on. They also break out into smaller groups to review and practice.
Still, much like distance learning, there are challenges when it comes to distance dancing.
“When I’m counting for them, they’re not dancing together because they have that delayed reaction of hearing me count, and they’re all hearing me at different times,”Kutter said. “So we can’t necessarily dance to music, because they all hear that at different times. But we are at least able to watch them and be a support system for them.”
And when it comes down to it, being a support system for each other is really what it’s all about.
“I definitely look forward to (practice),” Muellerleile said, “because I think for most of us it’s the only social interaction we’re getting right now, so it’s still enjoyable.”